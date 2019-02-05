PITTSFORD — The Select Board is thinking about folding the local first response squad into the town budget.
Bob Foley, field chief for Pittsford First Response, said Friday his group approached the Select Board at its Jan. 16 meeting to talk about putting the all-volunteer group under town oversight.
Pittsford Town Manager John Haverstock said Tuesday he’s been working with Foley to gather information on the group’s finances, assets and liabilities, and will bring that information to the Select Board for discussion at a later date.
“Suffice to say, this group has for many years guarded its independence and governed its own, but I think overtime has become less desirable for them and they've decided that rather than constantly having fundraising drives and trying to make things work with rising costs, especially insurance, that’s what they mentioned at the meeting, why not talk to the town about absorbing them as a town department,” said Haverstock.
Foley said the main driver behind this is the cost of insurance.
According to Foley, the nonprofit Pittsford First Response Squad Inc. (PFR) was started in the early 1980s.
“There was far more of us back then,” he said, adding that the group once boasted around 25 active members and is now down to eight — all volunteers.
The group has a Level A EMT certification, and its members have varying levels of EMT certifications on their own, said Foley. PFR has an ambulance it got from Regional Ambulance Service, but it does not transport people. Foley said PFR’s role is to be the first on an emergency scene, provide some level of help to whoever needs it and feed information to incoming ambulances, police or fire departments.
“Because it takes Regional Ambulance 20 to 30 minutes to come into town, it makes sense to have somebody who can be there in five minutes to keep you stable and watch your vitals until the ambulance can come and take you away,” said Haverstock.
PFR has a building on Arc Street, donated by the Carter family, said Foley. Part of the donation agreement said that if PFR were to ever disband, ownership of the building would revert to the Carters. While PFR isn’t disbanding, some research has to be done on what will happen if the group is folded into the town, said Foley.
He said the group spent roughly $17,000 last year, most of that going to insurance. PFR gets $25,000 annually from the town, which is the bulk of its funding outside fundraising events. Foley said it may be cheaper to be under the town’s insurance. There’s also been talk of the town assisting with some PFR members' certifications, which can cost up to $250 per year. Foley said some members work for other emergency squads and are certified through them, but others are not.
“What we’re doing now,” said Haverstock, “as a result of that proposal, we’re starting to research what would be the implications of it. What is their funding now, what are their assets, their liabilities, what kind of budget do they have, and could we fold that into Pittsford and take possession of their land and their building and make use of it for Pittsford First Response but perhaps other town functions, like police for example. Our police department is kind of in a shoebox now.”
Pittsford police operate from a room at the Town Office, he said, adding that these ideas are only possibilities being discussed at this stage.
“We’re taking it as a serious proposal but we’re taking our time to research it, and at some point that will be a matter for the Select Board to determine; do you want to create a new department and roll it in?” said Haverstock.
That may well happen, according to Select Board Chairman Thomas Hooker.
“As far as I know, I believe we’re all in favor of it,” he said Friday. “It’s a vital service to the town. You can’t fundraise and keep up with your certifications.”
He said many small fire departments face similar issues, trying to maintain funding and training with a limited pool of volunteers.
“We just have to look into a few items to make sure it all goes well,” he said.
