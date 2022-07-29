Rumors of the Pittsford Haunted House’s demise are greatly exaggerated, according to its organizers.
Longtime organizer Tom Hooker said Friday that while the local institution and annual fundraiser for the Pittsford Volunteer Fire Department will not take place this year — the third year in a row it has been pre-empted by the COVID-19 pandemic — the department fully intends to resume next year.
“I’m sure hoping we get the 40th year in here sometime soon,” he said. “We’ve been doing OK the last couple years through other fundraisers — not as good, naturally, but OK.” While events that were canceled as consequence of the pandemic during the past two years have largely resumed, Hooker said the department lacked confidence at the time they would have needed to start planning.
“A lot goes into it before we have to decide,” he said. “With all the uncertainties, we weren’t going to do it.”
Hooker said the event is a massive undertaking involving between 130 and 150 volunteers each of the three nights in October the haunted house typically operates.
“It’s amazing how many people it takes — more than the fire department has,” he said.
Those volunteers shepherd 700 to 800 visitors through the haunted house on a typical night, according to Hooker.
“We’ve had 1,200, 1,300,” he said. “We can do 1,400 no problem. Well, it’s a problem because it’s a lot of people, but we can do it.”
Hooker said the 3-story house off Plains Road has been largely untouched during the past three years and cleaning it up and getting it ready should be simple when the time comes. Organizers have estimated that the event has raised more than $1 million for the fire department through the decades, funding purchases of equipment from radios to air packs.
“Hang tight,” Hooker said. “Hopefully, we’ll see you in 2023.”
