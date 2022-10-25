PITTSFORD — The historical society and the library are asking the town for a significant portion of the town’s COVID-19 relief funds.
All told, the Pittsford Historical Society Museum wants $21,500 in funds while the Maclure Library is looking for $100,000 in relief funds, along with a $20,000 increase to its Town Meeting Day special appropriation.
Both groups made their case before the Pittsford Select Board on Oct. 19, though the board has made no decision on the requests.
Pittsford received $833,106 total in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Like all towns that received money, it has a few years left to commit and spend the money.
Ann Pelkey, curator of the Pittsford Historical Society Museum, said Eaton Hall needs to be repainted. The last time it got a coat was in 2012 at a cost of $7,750.
“To date we have not received any responses to our several requests for estimates,” she said. “With the significant increases in the cost of materials and labor we feel an estimate of $20,000 should adequately cover the scraping, caulking, priming and painting of the three-story building.”
The emergency staircase around the back is rotting and needs replacement, she said. This is estimated to cost $500.
“The storage shed in back of Eaton Hall houses several large and heavy pieces of farming equipment donated from local farms, all too big to store inside our museum,” said Pelkey. “The bottom is rotting due to runoff and rain gutters have been installed to alleviate the issue, but the site and base need replacement work.”
She hasn’t been able to get estimates on this project, either, but hopes $1,000 will cover it.
Selectman Joe Gagnon asked if the society has set aside money for maintenance.
Tom Browe, speaking for the society, said it does indeed set money aside for maintenance, however there were recently several items in need of repair, namely the furnace, chimney and emergency system, which ended up costing between $25,000 and $30,000.
He said it will take about four years for the society to be able to spend on maintenance again, during which time the building will continue to degrade if left unattended.
The library’s request would address leaks in its roof, provide for the installation of new storm windows and resurfacing of the parking lot.
“The slate roof has been leaking for almost 50 years, since 1970, and it hasn’t been repaired,” said library trustee Judi Tompkins. “What’s happening is, roofers are coming and they’re putting Band Aids, big Band Aids, on the problem. Nobody has ever lifted the slate to find out what’s going on. My guess is, when they take the slate off there’s going to be some considerable rot to the rafters from the leaking for 50 years.”
The roofers the library has contacted estimate a $50,000 project, but that’s without having seen what’s under the slate. The hope is they’ll be able to lift it, address the leaks and set it all back down.
Steve Belcher, speaking for the library, said the water damage from the leaks will cost about $4,000. He noted that seniors have spoken up about the state of the parking lot as well.
Tompkins said much of what’s being asked for will prevent the need for future repairs.
She said the library is also asking for its special appropriation to be raised by $20,000. The cost of everything the library needs to buy has risen significantly, she said, adding that the increase would be worth it to taxpayers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.