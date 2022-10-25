PITTSFORD — The historical society and the library are asking the town for a significant portion of the town’s COVID-19 relief funds.

All told, the Pittsford Historical Society Museum wants $21,500 in funds while the Maclure Library is looking for $100,000 in relief funds, along with a $20,000 increase to its Town Meeting Day special appropriation.

