A Pittsford man is facing misdemeanor charges after police accused him of being intoxicated while driving.
Jason M. Wood, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to misdemeanor counts of gross or negligent vehicle operation, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs fourth offense.
The court did not find probable cause for a felony count of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.
No bail was imposed on Wood due to his ties to the community, though he was ordered to report to the local probation office, which indicated that it would seek to hold him.
According to an affidavit by Brandon Police, they were dispatched to the area of the Brandon Inn shortly before midnight on Wednesday after a bus driver called them to say he suspected the driver of a pickup he’d nearly collided with was intoxicated. Police went to the truck in question and found Wood in the driver seat. Police said he appeared intoxicated and wouldn’t comply with their requests that he shut the vehicle off and hand them the keys. Police said that Wood tried to drive away while one of them reached through his driver’s side window to take the keys themselves, prompting one officer to draw his “conducted electrical weapon.”
Police then got inside the vehicle, forced Wood out of it, and held him while more police were called in addition to Brandon Rescue Area Squad which took him to Porter Medical Center in Middlebury. Wood refused to speak about the incident with police or provide a blood sample. He did give them an evidentiary breath sample which indicated his blood-alcohol level to be 0.90%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.