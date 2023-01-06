A Pittsford man is facing misdemeanor charges after police accused him of being intoxicated while driving.

Jason M. Wood, 45, pleaded not guilty Friday in Rutland criminal court to misdemeanor counts of gross or negligent vehicle operation, driving with a license suspended for DUI, and a felony count of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs fourth offense.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.