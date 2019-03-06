PITTSFORD — Pittsford is getting a sewer upgrade.
Voters approved on Tuesday the $970,000 bond, 250-165. The project will replace two pump stations on Depot Hill Road.
Voters at Monday's floor meeting approved all the budgetary articles.
— Gordon Dritschilo
