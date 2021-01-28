Two towns from which information on candidates for local office was not available Monday reported in Tuesday.
Pittsfield voters have no contested races, but will be asked if they want to withdraw the town from the White River Alliance Solid Waste program to join the Rutland County Solid Waste District.
In Rutland Town, Don Chioffi, Christopher Howland, and Aaron Jones are all running for a 3-year seat on the Select Board. Running for a two-year seat on the School Board is incumbent Tim Hammond and challenger William Canfield. Vying for a 3-year seat are Jeffey Colomb, Collin Fingon, Kirsten Hathaway and Bethany Jones. Running for delinquent tax collector are James Scholtz, Christopher Howland, and Robyn Sweet.
