PITTSFORD — An article asking whether voters would allow cannabis retailers in town passed, 323-313.
There were no contested races for town offices.
Voters approved a general fund budget of $1,715,740 with $1,322,350 to be raised from taxes, 387-260. They also approved a $1,187,100 highway budget with $1,045,650 coming from taxes, 402-245. An article asking for $16,000 to be spent on Village District expenses passed, 415-221.
