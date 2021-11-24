Pittsford has a lot to give.
A winter clothing drive by the recreation department pulled in so much clothing that organizers are doing a second day of giveaways from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lothrop School gym.
“The first one, we didn’t keep track of what we had given away, but it was quite a bit,” recreation director Jennifer Popp said. “We had quite a few families coming in — not as many as we were hoping. ... They were really good about just taking what they needed.”
Popp said it was the first year the department had done a winter clothing drive and they took in more donations than expected.
“I had asked for donations ahead of time,” she said. “A few of the local places in town allowed me to put donation boxes out. ... We had quite a few families that brought stuff to donate the day of.”
The collection includes coats, snow pants, hats, scarves, gloves and a small amount of ski gear. Popp said everything donated was in good condition.
The event helps fill a major need in the community at large, according to BROC Community Action CEO Tom Donahue, who said his organization is doing its own winter clothing effort for the third year.
“We saw a void when Coats for Kids had stopped,” he said. “That was a big one in the community. There wasn’t one like it, and they did it well. ... The winters are long and cold and at any point a person or family can find themselves without winter clothing, and in Vermont that’s a problem.”
BROC operates its giveaway from November through April. Donahue said he applauded what the town was doing in Pittsford and how individuals responded.
Popp said she was proud of her town as well.
“I think it says a lot about our community and the fact that they really like to support everyone in town,” she said. “They like to have the opportunity of helping families out this time of year.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
