PITTSFORD — At Town Meeting Day each year, voters are asked if they’ll give taxpayer money to a slew of charitable organizations. Amounts range from a few hundred to many thousands of dollars, and many times voters approve the donation.
Next March, the Select Board is seeking to codify its long standing customs around how social service agencies ask voters for money.
After a discussion at the Oct. 19 meeting, it was agreed that Assistant Town Manager Ann Reed would return to the board with a draft special appropriations policy based on a model provided by the Vermont League of Cities and Towns.
Reed said she’s been asked by several people about the town’s special appropriations rules and was asked to research a written policy.
Under the VLCT model policy, which can be found at bit.ly/1025Model, the board can simply vote to place a special appropriations request before voters or the agency can submit a petition to the town clerk bearing signatures from at least 5% of the town’s registered voters at least 47 days before Town Meeting Day.
In Pittsford that would be about 105 people, said Reed, noting that it’s recommended that anyone circulating a petition like this seek out more signatures than they require.
The board will have to decide when it votes to put appropriations before voters and when it requires the 5% petition.
Reed said that she asked Town Clerk Helen McKinlay about this and was told the board has never had a written policy on special appropriations.
According to Reed, the list of who the town gives money to could use some updating. The name of at least one organization appears to have changed, many don’t provide the town with reports on their activities, and some that do report serving only a small number of people in town.
“Just speaking for myself, if we aren’t receiving anything from these organizations saying why we should contribute to them or what they do for the town … from my perspective, we have way too many,” said Selectman David Mills. “And I’m not talking about our Historical Society or our library or any of those so don’t panic, but I am talking about some of the ones that aren’t necessarily here in town where you question how many people in town do they really serve.”
Selectman Tom Hooker said any new request should be by petition.
“I have no problem with that, if it’s new they need a petition,” said Mills. “Let’s make it a little more work for them. We donate a lot of money, a lot of money.”
Hooker said the special appropriations total about $150,000.
Mills said some of the appropriations are “mandatory,” citing Regional Ambulance’s request.
