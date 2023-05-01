PITTSFORD – After several years of planning, the National Parks Service has given Pittsford Village Farm the approval to move forward with plans to transform its 18th-century farmhouse into a community center and an early childhood education center.
The house also will feature two second-floor, two-bedroom apartments, as well as a café.
The projects are, in part, possible thanks to $400,000 in congressionally earmarked funds allocated by the Save America’s Treasures Grant Program through the Historic Preservation Fund as administered by the National Parks Service Department of the Interior.
The funding is part of a $38 million package for various Vermont initiatives that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., announced in March of last year.
PVF announced their receipt of the award a year ago, and since then the PVF Board of Trustees Building Committee has been working with the Burlington-based group Duncan-Wisniewski Architects to develop plans that meet the needs of both the state and the local community.
“It’s an extremely exciting moment for all of us. We’ve done a lot of planning, a lot of fundraising, a lot of thinking and a lot of visioning with community members. This is a huge piece of the puzzle that’s going to allow us to continue that forward movement,” said Sam Stone, PVF’s outreach coordinator.
According to an April 20 news release, the PVF Board of Trustees expects to be able to bid out the work and begin construction on the building in 2024.
Board of Trustees Chair Lorrie Byrom said the renovation process for the farmhouse began in 2018 when, through a series of community listening sessions, it was determined that a community center was a key priority for community members.
She added that child care was added as a priority for the space during and after the pandemic when it became clear there was a shortage of infant and toddler care facilities in the county.
“A lot of the funding opportunities that came up post-COVID included things like childcare and affordable housing. Because our building is a large, historic building, it was easy to accommodate and use some of our space for those two particularly necessary, statewide priorities,” Byrom said. “All told, I think it’s going to be fitting our agenda and the state agenda. And it’s always nice when the two line up together.”
The child care center will accommodate 26 children, from infant to age 3, and will employ six caregivers.
The community gathering space will have space for 50 people and, according to Byrom, will be a hub for community activities of all kinds.
“There are not a lot of public community spaces in this town. So, to have a space that townspeople can access for meetings or classes or gatherings of any kind is something we lack in this area. To have it attached to such a great piece of property is just a great opportunity for all the community members,” said Melanie Parker, a PVF board member.
The projects are expected to cost roughly $2.1 million — almost twice as much as the original estimate, due to the rising cost of materials with inflation.
And while the projects will be partially funded by the $400,000 grant and an additional $335,834 awarded to PVF toward the end of last year by the Northern Border Regional Commission and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Funding programs, Byrom said the search for additional grant funding is ongoing.
The farm is also working on building a pavilion on the property that is funded by a collaborative grant with Maclure Library. Byrom said that construction on the structure will resume May 15, adding that plans are to finish it as soon as possible so that it can be used for activities this summer.
Upcoming events at the farm can be found at www.pittsfordvillagefarm.org online.
“I think that we’re ready to create something that will benefit not only the town, but also Rutland County. Having the money to really get going on it is really an exciting moment,” Byrom said. “It’s also exciting that, at the federal level, the need for communities to reconstitute after COVID and the need for people to get back together again is (being acknowledged). That is what’s behind our success with the grant, and we’re very appreciative of that.”
