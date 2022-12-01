PITTSFORD — While the Pittsford Village Farm keeps landing big federal grants to put towards its plans for an early childhood education center, inflation has moved the goalpost.
Pittsford Village Farm was recently awarded $335,834 from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Funding programs. This is on top of a $400,000 award in Congressional Funding announced by Sen. Bernie Sanders in May.
“The Pittsford Village Farm is at the point where it needs large grants,” said Lorrie Byrom, chairwoman of the Pittsford Village Farm Board of Trustees. “We started out our grant writing history with little six- and seven-thousand dollar grants, which covered some of the initial permitting and those kinds of issues. We now really are focusing on only applying for the larger dollars.”
The village farm is in the middle of the town’s business district. It’s been used as a venue and plays host to a few artist workshops and galleries, as well as a community garden and other small programs. It has some big goals, however, namely a five-star early childhood education center, community center and residential apartments.
“When we started off almost two years ago, the work needed at the house in order to provide a five-star early childhood education center and the community center, and some apartments, was going to be in the $1.2 million range,” said Byrom. “Since then, the materials have pushed that price way up, so it’s more like $2.1 million.”
The good news is the entities who’ve donated to the farm and awarded grants are supportive of the work being done in phases. The farm will do what it can, when it can, said Byrom. Some architectural renderings for the farm have been completed and displayed.
Right now, the farm is working on constructing a grant-funded pavilion and is gathering volunteers to put on a roof, she said.
“It’s safe to say we’re almost to the $1 million mark now and that is good news because we can make some headway and once you get some grants, other grantors will be more willing to take a look at the project,” she said.
The goal for the childhood education center is to serve 26 children under the age of 1 and as old as 3. There’s a local center already for older children. Byrom said there used to be about nine local day cares that would take the youngest children, but that number has dwindled to one. Once it’s up and running, the center would look to hire about six people, possibly graduates from Castleton University.
Byrom said the state has identified housing and child care as big needs in the area, and this will certainly help. Being located near other businesses is also a plus for the village farm, as the activity will help the economy.
The farm sits on a 20-acre plot and is adjacent to the town’s popular and expansive trail network. Byrom said this is another big plus when it comes to seeking grant funding, as the childhood center will be able to easily offer outdoor activities and programs.
