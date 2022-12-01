Photo: 20221202_rhd_villagefarmmoney

A rendering of proposed improvements for Pittsford Village Farm is shown here. The space was recently awarded another large federal grant, this one for $335,834, to create an early childhood education center which will also feature a community center and apartments. It was awarded $400,000 in May, and estimates it needs about $2.1 million to complete all projects.

 Image provided

PITTSFORD — While the Pittsford Village Farm keeps landing big federal grants to put towards its plans for an early childhood education center, inflation has moved the goalpost.

Pittsford Village Farm was recently awarded $335,834 from the Northern Border Regional Commission and the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Funding programs. This is on top of a $400,000 award in Congressional Funding announced by Sen. Bernie Sanders in May.

