Lizbeth “Liz” Alvarado, of Brandon, has taken over as the new economic development and recreation director for Pittsford.

 Keith Whitcomb Jr. / Staff Photo

PITTSFORD — The town has a new recreation and economic development director.

Lizbeth “Liz” Alvarado, of Brandon, has been on the job for about two weeks and is focused on the recreation part of her job, but she is also thinking about drawing new businesses and housing to the community.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

