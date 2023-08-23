PITTSFORD — The town has a new recreation and economic development director.
Lizbeth “Liz” Alvarado, of Brandon, has been on the job for about two weeks and is focused on the recreation part of her job, but she is also thinking about drawing new businesses and housing to the community.
Alvarado said Wednesday that she’s been in Vermont for 10 years, having moved to Brandon from Boston with her then-husband to raise their young daughter in a quiet, calmer place with a tighter community.
For 18 years, she was an insurance agent. For the past four, she was office manager at Foley Brothers Brewing and helped the Foley family with a number of other business ventures. She saw the ad for a new recreation and economic development director on the town’s Facebook page, and thought it was time to try something new.
The former recreation and economic development director was Jenn Popp, who was hired in 2021. Alvarado said that Popp left to take a job in early education, but has been available to answer any questions and generally help Alvarado get situated in her new role.
Alvarado said her annual salary is $48,000.
Alvarado was born in Puerto Rico and grew up in Boston. She and her former husband often took long vacations in the rural areas of the Northeast, visiting Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire. After a nine-day camping trip they decided they wanted to move here and began doing research, narrowing their list of places to Rutland, Pittsford, Rochester or Brandon. They chose Brandon because of the schools, she said.
Popp built up a solid recreation program, said Alvarado, and things are well underway for fall sports. She said the town has more seniors than children, so she’s looking for ways to accommodate both. Holding senior luncheons in different places to better connect people is one strategy they’re using, another is talking to the Vermont Police Academy about possible partnerships.
Alvarado said she’s getting along well with the town’s volunteer recreation committee and its trails committee. Pittsford has a popular and extensive trail network.
As for economic development, the town has a great deal of potential, she said. Alvarado has been researching some vacant properties to see what’s for sale, what could be sold or leased, with the idea being the town can help connect the right buyer with the right property. Housing development is also part of this, she said.
Town Manager Dave Atherton said Wednesday that he knew Alvarado from when he was town manager in Brandon. Alvarado was, and is, heavily involved in that community as a volunteer.
“So far it’s been really good,” Atherton said. “I think she’s fallen in well with us.”
The town had about nine applicants for the job and interviewed half, according to Atherton. The pool was full of good choices. Atherton said that Alvarado has the drive and organizational skills to manage recreation and economic development, which on their own are complex affairs.
He said that Popp created a good recreation program, and is happy she’s remained in contact with the town to ease Alvarado into the role.
Atherton said the town is looking to grow, sustainably, and is eyeing upgrades to its infrastructure to serve as the basis for more housing and business.