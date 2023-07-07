If the city gets a new movie theater, it probably won’t be in the same spot as the old one.
Brixmor Properties, the owners of the Rutland Shopping Plaza, has applied for a zoning permit to convert the former theater space into a Planet Fitness. Mayor Michael Doenges said Friday the permit still was in the appeal period.
Doenges has been trying since he was elected in March to get a new theater into the space — the previous chain that operated there never reopened after COVID mitigation measures closed it. He said he had been in touch with two different companies interested in the sight, but that it appeared Brixmor had already made other plans.
“Brixmor said they were under an option agreement to the first one and then a lease agreement to the second one,” he said. “We moved really fast. These guys called in March.”
Doenges said he still intended to discuss the property with Brixmor — he said Friday an audience with a representative of the company had been postponed — and that he hoped the incoming gymnasium would not need all the space.
“It’s such a large space — maybe there’s a couple theaters we can fit in there,” he said. “I’d love to see if there are options.”
The lack of a movie theater has caused the city to miss out on rooms, meals and entertainment tax revenue as audiences have started going to cinemas again after the pandemic. City Treasurer Mary Markowski said Friday she was unable to offer an estimate of how much the city was out because individual businesses’ RME tax returns are confidential.
Doenges said finding a location away from the old theater in the plaza was a more difficult prospect.
“The economics of building a movie theater don’t make a lot of sense,” he said. “Building one probably isn’t an option, but we might be able to look at repurposing an existing space.”
Doenges said it might be possibly to create something in Rutland similar to the Marquis Theatre in Middlebury, which has two screens and a café.
“People want a movie theater,” Doenges said. “With Ed Bove coming on to the (Rutland Redevelopment Authority), that might be something he can help with.”