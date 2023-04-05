RUTLAND TOWN — The former Friendly’s restaurant, which closed in 2018, might reopen as a coffee shop complete with a drive-through window.
The engineers working on the design and permitting for the project told the town’s leaders about it at the March 28 regular select board meeting.
Nicole Kesselring, of Enman Kesselring Engineers in Rutland, said her firm is working with the lead engineer, Solli Engineering, a Massachusetts company, on the project’s Act 250 permit.
Kesselring said they would like to file for an Act 250 permit sometime around the end of next month.
Casey Burch, of Solli Engineering, said if all goes well, the project will have its necessary permits by the end of the spring and will be able to start rebuilding in the summer.
The former Friendly’s property is on the east side of Route 7, across from Randbury Road. It closed in late December 2018, having been a Friendly’s Restaurant for nearly 40 years. The Friendly’s in Bennington closed at around the same time.
The property is owned by Rutland AMA Realty Ventures LLC. According to the Vermont Secretary of State website, the company is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.
“It’s pretty simple,” said Burch. “The owner is planning to demolish the existing Friendly’s building and construct a 2,400-square-foot coffee shop.”
Access to the site won’t change, he said. The current parking lot area will be milled and allow for 35 parking spaces, two of them designed to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The coffee shop does have a 500-square-foot patio area in the back, and it also is equipped with a drive-through. It’s a dual drive-through lane at the end, and then it converges into a one lane and then we have a bypass lane around it for any people who want to exit the drive-through lane and leave,” he said.
The current plans have the back end of the property being used to house trash bins and plowed snow, said Burch.
Overall, the paved space is being reduced by 10,000 square feet, he said, which should result in less stormwater runoff to deal with.
“We’re pretty much maintaining the existing (stormwater) system as is, and we’re going to provide a water-quality unit at the end of it so all the runoff that leaves the site will be treated,” he said.
Selectman Joe Denardo asked the engineers whether they foresee any hurdles to clear with regard to the Act 250 process.
Burch said that because the place was formerly a Friendly’s Restaurant, there shouldn’t be many issues since the use of the site isn’t changing all that much.
“I don’t see where you’re doing anything really different than what was there,” said Denardo.
Selectman Don Chioffi asked whether the tenant would be a franchise.
“They don’t have anybody signed up for the lease yet, but they are talking with a few national coffee chains,” said Burch. “I believe they will still own the property but lease the facility, is what I’m gathering.”
Chioffi said he’s in favor of things that generate local tax revenue.
Select Board Chair Mary Ashcroft wished to know whether the new building will have the same footprint as the old. Burch said it will be about half the size of the restaurant.
She also asked about additional traffic, noting there was some trouble with the newly reopened KFC franchise along Route 7 in the city.
Burch said his firm is working to complete the traffic study that will be needed for the Act 250 permit, but right now it doesn’t look as if the project will cause many problems in that regard.
Kesselring, in an interview on Wednesday, said the site has a lot of space for vehicles to queue up, so there shouldn’t be problems with vehicles getting back onto Route 7.
“The access to Route 7 will remain unchanged, and a traffic study is in the works right now,” she said.
The board was consulted by the engineers because it will automatically be a party to the Act 250 proceedings, she said. Rutland Town does not have zoning bylaws, so no local permits are needed.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(1) comment
Tim Hortens????
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.