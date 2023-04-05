Friendly's
Buy Now

The former Friendly’s restaurant on South Main Street in Rutland Town is shown here on Wednesday. The property’s owner is planning to redevelop the site as a coffee shop.

 JIM SABATASO / Staff Photo

RUTLAND TOWN — The former Friendly’s restaurant, which closed in 2018, might reopen as a coffee shop complete with a drive-through window.

The engineers working on the design and permitting for the project told the town’s leaders about it at the March 28 regular select board meeting.

keith.whitcomb@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(1) comment

eraymond
eraymond

Tim Hortens????

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.