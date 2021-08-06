POULTNEY — The story of the Green Mountain Boys is the subject of a play being performed this Sunday.
The Liberty Players will present “Ethan & Ira: A Tale of the Green Mountain Boys,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, Ackley Hall on the former Green Mountain College Campus. Admission is free.
The two-man play was written by Zachary Zupan, who also plays the role of Ira Allen. His father, Lawrence Zupan, takes the part of Ethan Allen.
Zachary Zupan said the 45-minute play is a family friendly, educational presentation that explores the roles the brothers played in the founding of Vermont and follows them through the American Revolution to the eventual admission of Vermont as the 14th state in the union.
“It tells the story of these two brothers and how they related with each other (and) what each of their lives were like,” he said.
Zupan said the play is an honest depiction of the two Vermont icons.
“It shows them not as perfect people. It shows some of their flaws, some of the desperate acts they were pressed into by the necessities of the war.”
During the school year, Zupan and his father often bring their presentations to schools around the state. In the summer months, they perform at town greens, local libraries and other community spaces.
In addition to the Allen brothers play, they offer a one-man show about Maj. Gideon Ormsby, another Green Mountain Boy, as well as a nonfiction presentation titled “Brushfires of Freedom,” which tells the story from a national perspective of how the country was founded.
Zupan said he thinks it’s important to understand Vermont’s unique history.
“We tend to think of American states as all basically alike in their legal framework, but Vermont is radically different,” he said.
He explained that, unlike New York State, where political favorites were granted huge tracts of land to lord over, Vermont was more egalitarian, with land being apportioned fairly and the existence of strong local governments.
“It's important to see how our state was formed because the way that our state was formed, or the way that other states were formed, radically impacts the way that we operate even today,” he said.
Visit the Liberty Players’ Facebook page at bit.ly/players0807 or email Zachary Zupan at moderatorzacharyzupan@gmail.com for more information on upcoming performances and bookings.
