A Rutland man is looking at 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to child sex abuse materials charges.
Dallas L. Potter pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rutland County criminal court to charges of promoting a sexual recording and possession of child sex abuse materials. The plea was part of a deal that calls for a sentence of two to 10 years, suspended in favor of 10 years of probation, though sentencing will not take place until after a pre-sentencing investigation and psychosexual evaluation.
Potter was arrested in 2018 after an investigation triggered by a tip to police from Microsoft about suspected child pornography images. Investigators with the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force said while Potter initially said he might have some explicit animated material, he had nothing showing actual children before admitting he had sexual images of children he described as "too young."
Rutland County State's Attorney Nicholas Battey said a 7-year-old girl was identified in one of the images in Potter's possession.
Affidavits indicated this was not Potter's first sex offense. Police said Potter told them he had previously committed a "hands-on offense" with a child while he himself was a juvenile, that the records had been sealed and that while he still had "those urges" despite undergoing treatment, he insisted he "won’t hurt another human being or child ever again."
Any priors did not figure into the discussion at the Tuesday plea hearing. Rutland County State's Attorney Ian Sullivan said Potter had no criminal record. He said he would be unable to comment on the existence of a sealed juvenile record and declined to comment about how such a record, if it existed, might factor into sentencing decisions.
Sullivan would say that Potter was not on the sex offender registry prior to Tuesday, but would be as a result of the plea deal.
