The Poetry Society of Vermont plans to give out prizes totaling $1,000 this year.
The organization has announced its 2020 National Contest, winning entries of which will be published in The Mountain Troubadour, the society's annual journal.
The contest is open to all and the submission deadline is Feb. 1.
Further information on the contests and membership is available at poetrysocietyofvermont.org
