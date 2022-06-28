MIDDLEBURY -- Vermont State Police officials confirmed Addison County Sheriff Peter Newton was arrested this morning on charges of sexual assault, domestic assault and unlawful restraint.
The charges stem from an ongoing relationship with a woman during the month of February, officials said.
Washington County State's Attorney Rory Thibault, who was assigned to the case in March, said he expects to ask for a change of venue for the case, including the arraignment because Newton is an elected county official in Addison County.
Middlebury Police responded to a 911 call from a woman at Newton's apartment on Court Street in February.
Officials have said there was no reason for an arrest, but Middlebury Police documented what they saw and heard and the investigation was later turned over to Vermont State Police. The VSP later brought in an experienced criminal investigator to lead the case, police said.
Police first alerted then-Addison County State's Attorney Dennis Wygams, but he quickly recused himself because Newton once served with him in the prosecutor's office. The case was punted to John Campbell, head of the state's attorneys and sheriffs department in Vermont and he asked Thibault to take over the case.
Thibault has been working closely with state police for about 4 months. Detective Sgt. Angela Baker prepared a court affidavit based on the latest findings of the investigation and statements from the victim, officials said.
It calls for two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of unlawful restraint and domestic assault, officials said. A judge has been asked to find probable cause.
Police also were planning to execute a search warrant at Newton's residence.
The recent Bi partisan Gun Bill passed in Congress states a person involved in a domestic affair assaults another person shall not own or posses a Gun. This proposal will go to the Senate for approval.
