The Vermont State Police on Saturday announced in a press release they would be changing the way they handle some cases, including taking reports by phone on some nonviolent cases or cases that don’t present a risk to the health of the public, in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“These modifications are undertaken out of an abundance of caution to ensure we are taking appropriate steps to reduce unnecessary risks of exposure to COVID-19 for members of the Vermont State Police and for Vermont residents,” said Michael Schirling, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Public Safety, in a statement. “But I want to be clear: The Vermont State Police is still in full and active operation.”
Chief Brian Kilcullen, of the Rutland City Police Department, said his department would be making some changes as well.
Vermont State Police barracks are staffed and troopers are continuing to respond to calls. But the public safety agency will be changing the way they handle some of those calls in order to protect both the workforce and the public, according to state officials.
For instance, in some cases, such as minor motor vehicles crashes, vandalism and theft, the troopers may take reports from the public over the phone. Troopers are making these decisions about how they will respond in consultation with supervisors.
The Vermont State Police encourages people who are victims of these types of crimes to report them over the phone rather than by walking in at their local barracks.
As needed, troopers may take precautions such as social distancing, consulting with medical first responders and using personal protective equipment.
Kilcullen said the city police department is taking advantage of the fact that schools will be closing temporarily on Wednesday. That will free up the school resource officer who will be assigned to work out of the police station on Wales Street to address any complaints by phone where appropriate.
“If we can bring some matters to a conclusion over the phone, we’ll do that. If we can’t, those matters will then be referred to an officer to respond to in person,” the chief said.
Kilcullen said those calling for police services will be asked to wait outside for the responding officer. Meeting outside will allow the resident and the officer to maintain the six-foot “social-distancing” recommendation expected to reduce the spread of COVID.
If the resident is not waiting outside, they will be called by the dispatcher and asked to step out.
Kilcullen said civilian fingerprinting will be suspended for the immediate future.
“It’s really difficult to maintain that six-foot social-distancing when you’re hands on with someone,” Kilcullen said.
Travel or training for troopers with the state police may be canceled or rescheduled travel if it’s considered unnecessary.
Kilcullen said Rutland officers will be looking for training that can be done remotely. He said RCPD would not take part in training where the six-foot distancing was not guaranteed.
Police will physically respond to major cases such as homicide, crimes in progress, motor vehicle crashes with injuries, missing persons cases, domestic assault and certain other crimes.
In a statement, Col. Matthew T. Birmingham, director of the Vermont State Police, said the public should be assured Vermont State Police services are still available.
“We are continuing to function as a law-enforcement agency should under the unusual circumstances we all are facing. The state police is taking prudent precautions to ensure we can continue to respond to calls for service, as Vermonters rightfully expect us to do,” he said.
Kilcullen offered a similar promise.
“We’re open for business. Fortunately the building (the Rutland City police station) is designed such that there is very little face-to-face communication with the general public so we’re sort of set-up to minimize the opportunity for infection anyway,” he said.
These procedures have been developed by Schirling and Birmingham in consultation with health experts. If necessary, they may order additional steps to ensure the protection of the lives and safety of the general public.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.