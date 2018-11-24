HARTFORD — A Vermont State Police Trooper who said he was attempting to stop a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 91 instead caused a collision involving four vehicles, including a tractor-trailer truck.
No one reported any injuries.
According to a news release from the Vermont State Police, Trooper Joseph Pregent, 47, of Royalton, was driving south when he saw a pickup truck going north in his lane and coming toward him on Friday morning.
As the pickup truck, a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado, passed, Pregent activated his blue lights and started to turn around to stop the truck.
While Pregent was turning his 2015 Ford Explorer around, three other vehicles hit his cruiser or each other. The others involved in the crash were Janet Hinzman, 69, of Williamstown, driving a 2017 Volvo V90; Pierre Canton, 26, of Saint-Hubert, Canada, driving a 2012 Kenwood tractor-trailer; and Bruce Earle, 45, of Pomfret, who was driving with 7-year-old twins, driving a 2008, Toyota 4 Runner.
The release said the crash investigation is ongoing due to the complexity of the crash.
The release said the “wrong-way” driver was identified as Alfred Roncarati, 78, of Cohasset, Massachusetts.
Anyone who saw the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Hugh O’Donnell of the Vermont State Police at the Royalton barracks at 234-9933.
