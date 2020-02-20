BARRE — A Granite City woman is accused of having fentanyl on her at the courthouse after she was arrested on a warrant for drug charges.
Samantha Benjamin, 29, failed to appear of her arraignment Thursday in Washington County criminal court in Barre on a felony count of fentanyl trafficking and misdemeanor counts of narcotic possession and violating conditions of release. If convicted, Benjamin faces a maximum sentence of 31½ years in prison. Bail on the warrant was set at $5,000.
In January, Benjamin pleaded not guilty to a felony count of selling heroin and a misdemeanor count of dispensing a regulated drug in a dwelling. For that case she faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.
Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Rhy Schnee said in his affidavit Benjamin had been picked up on an arrest warrant for failing to appear for her arraignment on the heroin selling charge which was filed in December.
He said Benjamin was ordered held on bail. When she was taken back into the holding cell he said he asked Benjamin if she had anything dangerous or illegal on her, and she said she didn’t. Schnee said he told Benjamin he was going to search her, and she was going to be searched again at the prison. He said she lifted her pant leg and gave him a plastic box with two bundles in it, which she said was heroin, according to court records.
He said the substance weighed 455.7 milligrams and later tested positive for fentanyl.
For the violation of conditions of release, he said Benjamin signed them, which included a condition barring her from possessing regulated drugs without a prescription while she had the fentanyl on her.
For the heroin selling charge, Cpl. Jonathan Houle, of the Barre City police, said in his affidavit police were conducting an investigation into drug activity in the area in December when a witness told him Benjamin had sold her three bags of heroin Dec. 2.
Houle said police executed a search warrant on Benjamin’s home Dec. 4 and found multiple wax paper folds believed to be used to store heroin, as well as three scales, syringes and other drug paraphernalia. He said police also found ledgers which appeared to show drug sales Benjamin had been involved in. Houle said there were names in the ledger he was familiar with, some he had arrested on drug charges previously.
