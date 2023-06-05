LEICESTER — State Police said they were contacted on Saturday about a body found off Delorm Road. Police said the call came to them at around 8:17 p.m. They found the body of a 74-year-old woman at the entrance of a sand quarry. Her death isn’t considered suspicious by police. An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington. Anyone with more information on the matter is asked to call Det. Cpl. Steven Gelder at the State Police barracks in New Haven at 802-388-4919.
— Staff report
