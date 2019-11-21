Alderman Thomas DePoy tried to cut a second officer from the police budget but was voted down by the rest of the Public Safety Committee.
The $6,626,410 police budget emerged from committee as written Thursday, as did the $3,672,539 fire department budget.
Staffing at the police department is a recurring topic of discussion during budget season — the department has been understaffed as long as anyone can remember, and predictions that the department will finally come up to its full level of 40 officers in the coming fiscal year never seem to be borne out.
Mayor David Allaire said that was what he had in mind when he decided to fund the department at 39 officers. DePoy argued Thursday that the understaffing merited cutting the department’s salary line back even further.
DePoy asked how the staffing level fluctuated over the past year. Chief Brian Kilcullen said they started with 37 officers in January, hiring one and losing two. They were at 36, he said, when the new fiscal year started in July, hiring two and losing one. Those numbers do not take into account the parking officer, whose salary is contained in a different line item because it is paid for out of the parking meter fund.
Board President Sharon Davis asked what Kilcullen thinks the staffing level could be by July, and he said he thought they could get to 40, including the parking officer.
“We anticipate hiring up to three,” he said. “They’d go to the full-time academy in August and graduate in November.”
DePoy said he wasn’t going to touch the overtime, saying he expected the department was going to need it.
“However, in 12 years now on the board — and this is my 13th budget — I’ve never seen 40 (officers),” he said. “I just think it’s a phantom spot that, given the attrition and everything else, we’re not going to fill.”
Several people argued that reducing the budgeted staffing level could reduce the overall staff rather than the amount by which the department is understaffed. Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said that most of the recent attrition has been probationary officers who didn’t work out, and reducing the maximum staffing level will lengthen the time needed to replace them.
“While that number 40 has been elusive for many years, it seems like we’re inching toward it,” Alderman Scott Tommola said.
Tommola joined Alderman Matt Whitcomb and Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey in voting against DePoy’s motion, and DePoy voted along with the rest of the committee to approve the budget as written. There were no controversies about the fire budget, which was also approved unanimously.
Once out of committee, the budgets go to the full board, which has one more chance to cut — but not add — before sending the final budget to voters in March.
