Bardwell House
The Bardwell House on Merchants Row in Rutland is seen here Monday.

 JIM SABATASO / staff photo

Police said a Bardwell House resident was a drug dealer, serving 30 customers a day.

Tammy Rheaume, 55, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine. The charges carry a combined maximum of 40 years in prison. Rheaume was ordered held for lack of $50,000 bail.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

(3) comments

Just sayin'
Just sayin'

I plead ignorance to the process that needs to be followed to secure a conviction. Why would law enforcement allow so much time to pass that 30 "customers" had a good chance to develop a severe addiction (if they already didn't have one)... especially to fentanyl. Does it take having 30 "customers" to get charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine? Shouldn't evidence of a few buys have been enough to secure a conviction? It always seems to be something like "we staked out the apartment for 6 months....". People are lined up buying every day for 180 days. In this case, the seller was bold enough (and lazy enough) to send them right into the Bardwell, up the elevator, right off the elevator, and down to room 305! Sheesh!! Meanwhile, dozens become addicted. Help me understand how this works....

CC81
CC81

Shocking.. Another low life living in low income housing off everyones tax dollars.

Irishhobo
Irishhobo

I sincerely hope that the US Attorney for the District of Vermont will accept this egregious case for Federal prosecution and sentencing ⚖️

