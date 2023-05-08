Police said a Bardwell House resident was a drug dealer, serving 30 customers a day.
Tammy Rheaume, 55, pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to felony charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine. The charges carry a combined maximum of 40 years in prison. Rheaume was ordered held for lack of $50,000 bail.
Rutland City Police said that within the last month they learned of drug activity at the Bardwell House, receiving numerous complaints from other residents. Police were at the Bardwell for a break-in at another apartment April 30, according to affidavits, when one of Rheaume’s neighbors reported overhearing a discussion in Rheaume’s apartment about drug quality. Police said the neighbor estimated 40 to 50 people a day visited the apartment, staying about 15 minutes before departing.
Last week, police said a confidential informant who had worked with them previously reported that he or she could buy drugs from Rheaume, and two controlled buys were set up. Police said the informant bought crack cocaine once from Rheaume herself and once from a man in Rheaume’s apartment.
With the help of the Department of Homeland Security, police said they raided Rheaume’s apartment on Thursday, finding about five grams of crack cocaine and one gram of heroin that also tested positive for fentanyl. Police said Rheaume told them the drugs were hers or “what was left over for her to sell,” and that she charged $100 to $120 for a gram of cocaine while averaging 30 customers a day.
“When asked how someone would purchase drugs from her, she stated the person would call her directly, they would ask for ‘up’ (cocaine) or ‘down’ (heroin), they would then show up to the Bardwell House and ring the bell. Rheaume said she would then direct them to take the elevator to the third floor, take (a) right off of the elevator and proceed to room 305,” police wrote in an affidavit.
Rheaume was originally scheduled for arraignment Friday, but prosecutors said she was unwilling to leave her cell and her lawyer invoked a rule allowing defendants to wait 24 hours before entering a plea.
In court Monday, Rutland County State’s Attorney Ian Sullivan argued for bail by pointing to the level of Rheaume’s alleged drug activity and a history of failing to appear for court cases. Defense attorney Lamar Enzor said Rheaume had significant ties to the area and limited resources.
“Fifty thousand would be the equivalent of holding her without bail,” he said.
Judge Cortland Corsones said her previous failures to appear — which he said involved four dates for hearings on 11 cases — weighed against her community ties and set bail at $50,000.
I plead ignorance to the process that needs to be followed to secure a conviction. Why would law enforcement allow so much time to pass that 30 "customers" had a good chance to develop a severe addiction (if they already didn't have one)... especially to fentanyl. Does it take having 30 "customers" to get charges of fentanyl trafficking, sale of cocaine and possession of cocaine? Shouldn't evidence of a few buys have been enough to secure a conviction? It always seems to be something like "we staked out the apartment for 6 months....". People are lined up buying every day for 180 days. In this case, the seller was bold enough (and lazy enough) to send them right into the Bardwell, up the elevator, right off the elevator, and down to room 305! Sheesh!! Meanwhile, dozens become addicted. Help me understand how this works....
Shocking.. Another low life living in low income housing off everyones tax dollars.
I sincerely hope that the US Attorney for the District of Vermont will accept this egregious case for Federal prosecution and sentencing ⚖️
