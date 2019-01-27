KILLINGTON — A car stolen from a local man sometime late Saturday night has been found, according to police.
Police said the 2005 Scion XB belonging to Killington resident Christopher Flynn, 22, was stolen sometime between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 from US Route 4.
On Monday, at about 1:15 p.m., the Rutland City Police Department located the stolen vehicle on Melrose Ave. in Rutland City. The vehicle has since been recovered. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to the incident is asked to contact Trooper Charles Gardner at 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
