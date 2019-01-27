KILLINGTON — A car was stolen from a local man sometime late Saturday night and police are still on the lookout, according to a release.
Police said the 2005 Scion XB belonging to Killington resident Christopher Flynn, 22, was stolen sometime between the hours of 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 26 and 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 27 from US Route 4.
The car’s registration is GSG828. It is dark green, and has a chrome Matilda pin-up doll painted black screwed onto the grill over the car’s signature Scion logo.
Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation can call 802-773-9101 or submit a tip anonymously at http://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit, police said.
