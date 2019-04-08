CASTLETON — A judge has thrown out part of a sexual discrimination lawsuit filed by a former police officer against the town and its police chief.
In September, Cheri McDermott, a former Castleton police officer, filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court against the town and Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello, alleging that she experienced discrimination because of her gender and was ultimately fired under a pretext.
The town and Mantello, through their attorney, have denied McDermott’s claims.
According to online federal court records, on Thursday, Judge William K. Sessions III approved a motion filed Dec. 17 by attorney Kerin E. Stackpole, of the Burlington firm Paul Frank + Collins PC, who represents the town of Castleton and Mantello. Stackpole’s motion said Mantello could not be held personally liable under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Sessions granted the motion, as there was no objection to it.
McDermott’s attorney, James G. Levins, of the Rutland firm Tepper Dardeck Levins & Fitzsimons, said in a brief interview Monday he didn’t object to the motion filed Dec. 17 because Stackpole is correct — in this case, Mantello can’t be held personally liable under federal law.
“Under Federal Law, an individual is not liable for his or her discriminatory actions under most circumstances,” said Levin in a follow-up email. “This was not a ruling on the merits — in other words, the ruling did not address the issue of whether Cheri McDermott lost her job due to sex discrimination. It was a ruling based upon the Defendant’s technical argument that an individual cannot be held liable on a Title VII claim. We did not oppose the motion because we believe that they are right — under Federal Title VII law in this situation, the individual cannot be held individually liable.”
The same doesn’t hold true for the town, he said. Neither does the granted motion to dismiss affect the second count of the complaint, which accused the town and Mantello of violating Vermont’s Fair Employment Practices Act.
Levins said he doesn’t believe the ruling will affect the case much.
Stackpole didn’t return a call seeking comment on Monday.
Levins said the parties have agreed to a schedule for the next steps of the case. According to court records, witness depositions for both parties should be complete by June 3. An “early neutral evaluation” session will be held on Aug. 1. All discovery will be complete by July 10, and all motions should be filed by Aug. 1 with the trial ready to go by Sept. 2.
keith.whitcomb
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.