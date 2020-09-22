Police Chief Brian Kilcullen has signed on for another five years.
The Board of Aldermen voted Monday night to ratify the chief’s new contract, which sees him through 2025.
The new contract includes a clause that Kilcullen “shall not be required to enforce any federal law that is in conflict with any duly enacted state or local law.” Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargent said he and Kilcullen pushed for the inclusion of that clause.
“Increasingly, there is a divide between state and federal laws,” Sargent said. “For instance, marijuana usage is unlawful on the national level. In Vermont — I’m going to use the word ‘decriminalized.’ Would it be fair for the Police Commission to hold the chief accountable for enforcing federal marijuana laws.”
While jurisdictional disputes between federal and local authorities have popped up in several parts of the country regarding immigration, Sargent said that issue was not part of the thinking.
“I suppose it could be applied in any place where laws conflict,” Sargent said.
Kilcullen’s new contract puts his salary at $122,720, with increases mirroring those of other department heads. In 2015, he started at $110,011, with increases tied to those in the police union contract. The contract includes five weeks of vacation as well, an accrual of eight hours of sick time per month, a $100 a month cellphone allowance and a $600 a year clothing allowance.
“I can’t tell you how pleased I am that Chief Kilcullen and the City have come together to extend his contract for five more years,” Mayor David Allaire said in a prepared statement released on Tuesday. “The Chief has provided excellent leadership for the Department, but more importantly, has become a highly respected member of our community. He is a fixture at community events, and has developed relationships with City residents that are so important in the times we live in. The City of Rutland is lucky to have Chief Kilcullen at the helm.”
Kilcullen arrived in 2015, taking over from James Baker, who was credited as having begun to reform the department after a series of scandals. Kilcullen said one of his first accomplishments was to finish work Baker had started on introducing data-driven policing to the department.
“We sort of restarted the bike patrol,” Kilcullen said. “Due to changes in personnel over the time, that comes and goes. ... The push has been to encourage our officers to participate in community events.”
That has included holding community events, like when officers recently brought pizza and lawn games to Meadow Street Park. Kilcullen said familiarity between officers and members of the community creates a different dynamic when officers respond to calls in the community, though results can be hard to measure.
“I can tell you we have a particular family that’s well known to the police over multiple generations,” he said. “We developed a relationship with a particular child in that household. It’s tough to measure; it’s anecdotal, but the hope is the older siblings see that interaction and it changes the perception of our role in the community.”
While crime rate trends have been largely encouraging in recent years, a University of Vermont study released last month indicated the department is lagging behind in one area — a black driver pulled over in Rutland is almost five times as likely to get searched as a while one.
Kilcullen said he still has not had time to analyze all the report’s data to his satisfaction.
“What I want to take from it is training to address some of the concerns of the report,” he said. “The analysis of the data is, I think, beyond our skill set. Going forward, I think we’ll be reaching out to others to help us understand it. We want to address the concerns in the report.”
The department continues to struggle to reach full staffing levels as well. Kilcullen said they have 35 officers for a budgeted 39 — to which the department was cut from 40 officers after failing to reach full staffing for several years.
“We’re not lowering our standards because of the difficulty of finding the right candidate,” Kilcullen said. “I think, certainly, our standards are high, but I think everyone is having the same difficulty. It’s not limited to Vermont.”
