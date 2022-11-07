Rutland City Police said an investigation into a child’s potential exposure to drugs led to three arrests and the seizure of half a kilogram of crack cocaine.
Thomas Williams, 28, of Albany, New York, and Robert Boyd, 35, of West Sand Lake, New York, each pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of cocaine trafficking, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. Amy Mollison, 31, of Rutland, also pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking charge, as well as a misdemeanor charge of child cruelty, for a potential combined maximum of two years in prison.
All three already had made bail and remain free on a number of court-ordered conditions.
Police say they got a call Wednesday from Kristina Mollison about concerns her grandson was being left at home with drug dealers while the child’s mother, Amy Mollison, was away.
Police said they arrived at Amy Mollison’s Cleveland Avenue home to check on the child’s welfare and found the boy in the custody of a woman they said appeared to be on narcotics and who nodded off repeatedly while they were there. Police said the child “did not look well,” with dark circles under his eyes, and the woman told them he had been feverish and vomiting.
Police said they observed a number of items in the child’s bedroom commonly used in the manufacture of crack cocaine.
Kristina Mollison came and took custody of the child, according to affidavits, and the next day took him to the emergency room, where he tested positive for cocaine. This resulted in police returning to the house early Friday morning with a search warrant.
Williams, Boyd and Amy Mollison all were there, according to affidavits. Police said they found 49 grams of crack and $950 on Williams and another 279 grams in a coat. Police said 148 grams were under the mattress in the bed where Boyd and Mollison were sleeping and 12 grams more were near the bed. Mollison had another 38 grams in the glove box of her Cadillac. On top of that, police said they recovered about $8,000 they attributed to Boyd.
Police put the total street value of the drugs seized at $40,000 to $50,000.
It was not the only case involving a child’s alleged exposure to crack cocaine in court Monday. Cynthia Elder, 44, of Castleton, pleaded not guilty on a single felony charge of delivery of drugs to a minor. The charge carries a maximum of five years in prison. She was released on conditions.
Castleton police said they responded in August to a report from the Department for Children and Families to a report that Elder had given her 11-year-old daughter crack to smoke three times over the summer. Police said the child described smoking a white rock at the behest of her mother and an “unknown male.”
Elder allegedly told investigators that any drugs in the child’s system were due to the presence of drugs in her apartment’s water supply. The building is on town water, according to police.
