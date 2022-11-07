Rutland City Police said an investigation into a child’s potential exposure to drugs led to three arrests and the seizure of half a kilogram of crack cocaine.

Thomas Williams, 28, of Albany, New York, and Robert Boyd, 35, of West Sand Lake, New York, each pleaded not guilty Monday in Rutland County criminal court to a single felony charge of cocaine trafficking, which carries a maximum of 30 years in prison. Amy Mollison, 31, of Rutland, also pleaded not guilty to a cocaine trafficking charge, as well as a misdemeanor charge of child cruelty, for a potential combined maximum of two years in prison.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

