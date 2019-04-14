SHAFTSBURY — A Whitehall, New York, man is facing several criminal charges for an incident that started at the Iron Kettle Inn on Route 7A on April 6.
Conception Torres-Perez, 32, of Whitehall, New York, is expected to be arraigned in Bennington criminal court on June 3 for four counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of disorderly conduct and negligent driving, according to a press release sent by Trooper Nicholas Grimes of the Vermont State Police.
Grimes said police were dispatched to the Iron Kettle on April 6, around 7:20 p.m., because of a call about a man, later identified as Torres-Perez, “acting disorderly.”
Investigation revealed Torres-Perez had driven his gray 2006 Dodge Charger in an erratic manner and almost collided with another vehicle, placing the occupants at risk for injury.
When approached, Torres-Perez became argumentative and aggressive and began displaying threatening behavior in a public place, the release said.
Grimes said Torres-Perez fled the scene but was later located and issued a citation.
