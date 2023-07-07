Crash photo
Buy Now

An overturned vehicle blocks Woodstock Avenue on Friday afternoon following a crash between two Rutland City Police cruisers and another vehicle that resulted in the death of a city police officer, according to police.

 KEITH WHITCOMB JR. / Staff Photo

Vermont State Police confirmed late Friday afternoon that an on-duty city police officer had been killed in a crash on Woodstock Avenue.

The name of the officer had not been released, other details were scarce, and Woodstock Avenue remained closed between Temple and Deer streets as of 5 p.m. Friday.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0