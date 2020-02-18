No criminal charges will be filed against the four police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher G. Louras in Rutland on Oct. 8, according to Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan and Rutland County State's Attorney Rose Kennedy.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Donovan said his office had reviewed the evidence from an investigation conducted by the Vermont State Police.
“Based on the facts and circumstances and consistent with Vermont law, my office has concluded that the actions of the officers were justified and there will be no criminal charges brought against any police officer involved in the fatal shooting of Christopher Louras,” he said.
The incident has attracted a lot of attention because Christopher G. Louras, 33, of Rutland, is the son of former Rutland City Mayor Christopher C. Louras. Police are also investigating the shooting death of Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland whose body was found in Salisbury on Oct. 8. Nicholas Louras is Christopher G. Louras' cousin and the nephew of current Rutland City Mayor David Allaire.
The decision clears three Rutland City Police officers: Sgt. Adam Lucia, Sgt. Kenneth Mosher and Cpl. Elias Anderson and one Rutland Town Police officer Deputy Chief Ted Washburn.
Louras, the son of former Rutland City Mayor Christopher C. Louras, was killed in a shootout with police in the parking lot of the Rutland Shopping Plaza near the Amtrak station. At the press conference, law enforcement officers said Louras fired seven shots from a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle while in the parking lot and two shots at the police station.
Police fired a total of 38 shots.
Asked if there was evidence that Christopher G. Louras had committed “suicide by cop,” Donovan said he had spoken to Christopher C. Louras on Tuesday morning.
“We want to be as respectful as we can. This is a tragedy for the entire community. It's a tragedy as Mayor Allaire said for his family,” Donovan said.
No motive was given by Donovan or other law-enforcement officers who spoke on Tuesday for Christopher G. Louras' actions except for Donovan saying he thought it was “clear that Christopher G. Louras was in crisis, that he was in mental crisis the last couple weeks of his life.”
Kennedy said her office had reached the same conclusion after conducting an independent review and would not be prosecuting any of the officers involved.
“October 8, 2019, was a day that shook this community to its core. It left a family that this community cares about deeply in the middle of an unspeakable tragedy and no one involved in this case has lost sight of that,” she said.
However, she said her office's review also concluded the police's actions were justified.
Kennedy said she wanted to highlight a few “key facts.” For instance, she pointed out the pursuit and shooting happened at the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
“This arguably is the center of our town on a Tuesday morning, a little after 7 a.m. There were civilians on Wales Street and Washington Street, there were civilians on Merchants Row and there were civilians in the plaza. They were shopping, heading to work or just beginning their day. … These civilians were no doubt in the minds of the officers who attempted to stop and subdue Mr. Louras,” she said.
She also said Washburn's windshield was shot and destroyed by Louras.
“He came to the realization during the shooting that Mr. Louras was attempting to kill him,” she said.
Reviewing police Watchguard video, investigators determined the incident from the time Mosher pulled in behind Louras' car and the time he is heard telling the other officers to hold their fire was one minute and 17 seconds, Kennedy added.
“In that amount of time, while being shot at, these officers assessed the situation, responded and prevented others from being injured or more lives lost. For that, I am eternally grateful to these officers and thank them for their actions.”
The press conference included comments from Allaire and Rutland City Police Chief Brian Kilcullen. Rutland Town Police Chief Ed Dumas Jr. and several Vermont State Police Troopers were also present but weren't called on to speak.
Allaire said he and the Louras' family supported the police involved.
“Our community was rocked by this event but we have come together, stronger than ever. We are thankful for our law-enforcement partners. We are grateful for their bravery. And we are confidently vowing to move this community forward in a positive way together,” he said.
During the press conference, there was little discussion of Nicholas Louras. Donovan said that investigation was still open and the Vermont State Police were waiting for test results of DNA evidence from the Vermont Forensics Laboratory. He also pointed out Nicholas Louras' death was an Addison County case.
Donovan acknowledged a toxicology screen had been done of Christopher G. Louras but declined to give the results, saying it was part of the investigation into Nicholas Louras' death.
Kilcullen said the officers involved were on administrative leave for about a month. Because the Rutland City Police Department allowed the Vermont State Police access to their records, the officers were not expected to be interviewed and were returned to active duty in November.
He also added that he and his officers were glad their part in the incident was behind them although he said he understood the investigation was not yet over for the Louras' family.
Kilcullen said during the news conference most of his officers, a number of whom were at the press conference at the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, had not yet been told their three colleagues had been cleared. Because of their involvement, Lucia, Mosher and Anderson had been told of the decisions from Donovan's and Kennedy's offices earlier.
