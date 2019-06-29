Rutland City Police are no longer treating the death of a probationer on Harrison Avenue as suspicious.
Joseph M. Johnson, 59, was found dead Thursday following a welfare check by the Vermont Department of Corrections. City Police Cmdr. David Lachance said Saturday that they no longer believed the death was a "criminal matter," but that the investigation would remain open until they received a report on the cause and manner of death from the Office of the Medical Examiner.
"My detectives will continue with interviews and such until we get a definite answer," Lachance said.
Johnson was convicted in 2016 of lewd and lascivious conduct and sentenced in early 2017 to one to four years, suspended with probation.
