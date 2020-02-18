At a Tuesday news conference, Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan reviewed what police believe are the facts, as determined by a Vermont State Police investigation, of the events of Oct. 8 that resulted in the death of Christopher G. Louras.
Around 5:30 a.m. Oct. 8, a man, later determined to be Louras, 33, fired two rounds through the door at the Rutland City police station while driving a white 2014 Ford Focus.
Rutland City Police Department dispatchers sent out a “Be On the Lookout,” to all police to look for the car.
Around 7 a.m., Christopher Rose, an off-duty police officer with the Rutland City Police Department spotted the car near the intersection of Washington and Wales streets.
A short time later, an unmarked RCPD Jeep began to follow the Focus. The Jeep was driven by Cpl. Elias Anderson, and Sgt. Adam Lucia, was also in the vehicle. Anderson and Lucia are both members of the RCPD.
Sgt. Kenneth Mosher, of the RCPD, and Rutland Town Deputy Chief Ted Washburn joined the pursuit in marked police cruisers. Both turned on their lights and sirens.
Louras, the only person in the Focus, didn’t stop and drove into the Rutland Shopping Plaza.
During the pursuit through the parking lot, Mosher saw Louras point a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 rifle, commonly known as an AR-15, out the car’s window.
Louras continued through the parking lot, toward the Amtrak station, ignoring the police pursuit, even when Mosher rammed the back of the Focus twice.
Louras fired the AR-15 twice before stopping at the train tracks near the Amtrak station. When Louras got out of the car, he fired toward Mosher, who was joined by Anderson, Lucia and Washburn.
All four officers returned fire.
Louras fell to the ground, dropping the AR-15. He stood up, picked up the rifle and began to raise it.
The police fired again, killing Louras.
During the encounter, Mosher fired 13 times, Anderson shot twice, Washburn shot 18 times and Lucia fired five times.
Louras was taken to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Steven Shapiro on Oct. 9 found Louras had been shot nine times including a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
Police found the AR-15, which was owned by Louras, had 15 cartridges remaining in a 30-cartridge-capacity magazine and, on the front passenger seat of the Focus, two more 30-cartridge-capacity magazines, each loaded with 25 cartridges.
Donovan said that because the investigation of the death of Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland, whose body was found Oct. 8 in Salisbury, is ongoing, he was not going to address the facts of that part of the incident.
Donovan said, however, Christopher Louras is considered a suspect in the death of Nicholas Louras, who is his cousin.
