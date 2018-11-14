WALLINGFORD — State Police say that on Wednesday they safely disposed of commercial explosives found in a soon-to-be-auctioned home.
According to Vermont State Police Bomb Squad Commander Lt. David Petersen, on Nov. 1, the Rutland barracks was contacted by an employee working for an auction company who found what he suspected was an explosives magazine on a Church Street property. The auction company had information about the property suggesting explosives might still be kept in the magazine. A trooper responded and verified the presence of the magazine and that it was “secure.”
It was then learned that the property’s former owner once held a Vermont explosives license. On Nov. 2, a bomb technician was sent to the property but wasn’t able to verify what was in the magazine. A bomb technician returned on Nov. 9 and collected some blasting caps.
The State Police Bomb Squad returned to the property Wednesday to open the magazine remotely. They found it contained dynamite and other commercial explosives. The materials were disposed of through a controlled burn. The bomb squad was assisted by Wallingford Fire Department, Wallingford Rescue Squad, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Police didn’t initially release the street number for the property, the name of the auction company, or the name of the property’s former owner. Police were on scene from 10 a.m. until about 5:30 p.m.
