KILLINGTON — Police said a man shot himself in the chest at a traffic stop Tuesday.
According to the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy stopped a male on Route 4 for a traffic violation. The male told the deputy that he was on his way to a cemetery to kill himself and asked the deputy to shoot him. The male had a short rifle beside him. The deputy called for backup and talked to the male. A Killington police officer then showed up and the two officers attempted to talk to the male. The male then shot himself with the rifle in the upper-right area of his chest.
