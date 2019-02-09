A Rutland man is facing charges after police said he sideswiped another motorist while driving drunk.
Vermont State Police said Michael T. Tardiff, 36, was cited to appear later this month in Rutland criminal court on charges of DUI3 and leaving the scene of an accident.
Police said the charges stem from an incident late Friday afternoon when Tardiff hit another eastbound vehicle on Route 4 in Mendon and then continued onward at a high rate of speed.
A "be on the lookout" was issued for Tardiff and police said they found him in Killington, with the help of that town's police, later in the day. Police said Tardiff showed signs of impairment and was processed for DUI before being released to a sober party. He is due in court Feb. 25.
