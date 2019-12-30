A Rupert man is facing a felony charge after police said a woman, who didn’t know him, found him in her Middletown Springs home on Christmas Eve.
James Ryan, 28, of Rupert, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 24 in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of trespass into an occupied home and a misdemeanor charge of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Ryan was released without bail.
The charges against Ryan were based on an affidavit written by Trooper Raymond Witkowski of the Vermont State Police who said he and another trooper, Eric Jakubowski, were dispatched to a Middletown Springs home on Prospect Lane around 12:50 p.m. on Dec. 24.
Dispatchers told Witkowski that a woman had called to report that she had found an unknown man, possibly in his early 40s with a beard, on the stairs of her basement.
The woman said she screamed at the man and he ran out of the house to a car that was parked at the end of her driveway.
Witkowski said when he and Jakubowski reached Prospect Lane, they immediately saw a white Nissan Altima partially off the road.
According to the affidavit, the troopers approached the car and spoke with Ryan. Witkowski noted that Ryan had a full beard which may have caused him to appear older than 28.
He also noted that Ryan showed signs of alcohol impairment.
Witkowski said the troopers asked if he had been at the Prospect Lane home and Ryan said he had. They asked if he knew the people who live there and he said he didn’t, according to the affidavit.
“I asked Ryan how much alcohol he consumed tonight and he stated, ‘Way more than I should have,’” Witkowski wrote in the affidavit.
Ryan was also asked why he had gone to that Prospect Lane home and said he didn’t know, Witkowski said.
The affidavit said Ryan got out of the car and performed field sobriety tests but declined to give a breath sample.
While Witkowski took Ryan to the Rutland barracks of the Vermont State Police, Jakubowski got the woman who reported the incident to provide a written statement.
The woman said she was in her home when she heard the sound of the punching bags in the basement being hit.
“(The woman) assumed initially that it was her son, however her dogs went down to the basement and began barking in a way that (the woman) recognized as a response to a stranger. (The woman) stated that she opened the door and turned the light on and observed that there was a male whom she did not recognize standing at the bottom of the stairs. (The woman) stated that she screamed ‘Who are you?’ and then slammed the door,” the affidavit said.
The woman said her husband and son checked the basement but allegedly Ryan had fled by then.
Jakubowski said the family told him nothing was damaged, there was no sign of forced entry and there was no damage to the home or basement.
“The only thing that appeared to have been touched was the punching bag,” the affidavit said.
Witkowski said Ryan agreed to speak with police but declined to answer specific questions.
After speaking with an attorney from the public defender’s office, Ryan agreed to give police a breath sample which indicated that at about 3 a.m., Ryan’s blood alcohol content was 0.165%, about twice the legal limit of 0.08% for driving in Vermont.
Ryan was ordered on Dec. 24 not to go to the Prospect Lane home and not to have contact with those who live there.
If convicted of both charges against him, Ryan could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.
