KILLINGTON — A crash into a utility pole on Tuesday morning caused a power outage on Tuesday morning, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police.
The release did not identify the driver, who police said was a juvenile.
The driver was not injured, but police said there were indicators he was impaired and was taken into custody and cited for driving under the influence.
The release said the driver crashed into a utility pole on Killington Road. The crash was reported around 2 a.m.
Police said that after the driver was processed at the Vermont State Police barracks in Rutland, he was released.
Troopers were assisted by the Killington Fire Department, Regional Ambulance Service and Green Mountain Power. A call to the utility to determine how long the power outage lasted was not immediately returned on Wednesday.
