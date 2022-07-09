EAST MONTPELIER — Vermont State Police have charged an East Montpelier man with drug trafficking.
According to a news release, Troopers suspected that fentanyl was being distributed from a residence on Mugford Road, East Montpelier. During the course of the investigation, probable cause was developed that Warren Gill, 38, was distributing crack cocaine and fentanyl from the residence.
Troopers, along with law enforcement officers from Barre City, Barre Town and detectives with the Vermont Drug Task Force, executed a search warrant on Gill’s residence on Friday morning, the release stated. During the search of the residence, authorities allegedly found approximately 38 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 1 gram of fentanyl, and regulated prescription medication. In addition, Troopers developed probable cause that Gill had previously sold fentanyl, the release states.
Gill was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks for processing.
He was cited for trafficking fentanyl; selling/dispensing fentanyl; possession of cocaine; and possession of a depressant, stimulant or narcotic drug.
Gill was arraigned in Washington County Superior Court on Friday. He was held for lack of a $10,000 bail.
