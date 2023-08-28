SPRINGFIELD — A former Rutland man, who police say is a suspect in two armed robberies at Brattleboro businesses, is now under investigation for attacking a state prison nurse, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections.
Cory Munger, 28, most recently of Brattleboro forcibly grabbed the nurse and wrapped his arm around her throat at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24, a DOC spokesman said.
Munger reportedly held a pen to her neck in what spokesman Isaac Dayno called a “critical incident.” Vermont State Police have been asked to conduct a criminal investigation, the DOC said.
The nurse was working in the prison intake area and administering medications on Thursday morning, the DOC said. Correctional officers quickly intervened.
The contracted nurse employed through health care provider Wellpath was taken to the Springfield Hospital about five miles away for a medical evaluation following the incident.
Brattleboro Police said they initially arrested Munger and a companion earlier in the week in connection with two armed robberies at Sunoco stations on Putney Road and Canal Street last Sunday. A judge determined there was inadequate evidence to link Munger to the Putney Road robbery, but he was detained on a false information to police charge, officials said.
He was also wanted for an old armed robbery charge in Rutland, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.
Town police said they arrested his companion, Jonathan Holway, 29, of Brattleboro, on a charge of assault and robbery with a weapon for one of the robberies. The two men, who were living with their girlfriends at the Green Mountain apartments on Landmark Hill Road were arrested at their residence, police said.
Brattleboro and state police executed search warrants on Aug. 21, one day after the two robberies at the service stations, Detective Sgt. Josh Lynde said. Evidence from the two robberies was seized from the residence and vehicle, he said.
Munger was at the Springfield prison after a court hearing when the incident with the nurse happened, the DOC said. The department said Munger is being held without bail on multiple court charges, including assault and robbery with a weapon, reckless or gross negligent operation and violating a relief from abuse prevention order.
Vermont police, including in Rutland County, say they have had a long history with Munger, including a wide range of charges. He was 17 years old when charged in adult court in Rutland with unlawful restraint of a juvenile girl from Chittenden and false information to police in November 2012. With help from Rutland City Police, he was captured on Forest Street and the juvenile released, police said at the time.
In April 2017, the Vermont Drug Task Force arrested Munger, then 21, of Danby, on charges of three counts of sale of heroin and one charge of sale of crack cocaine. He also was lodged at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility for violation of probation, police said.
Holway is a suspect in three other area armed robberies last month. The robberies happened at a Sunoco station in Dummerston on July 17, an Irving station in Keene, New Hampshire, on July 25, and a Shell station in West Chesterfield, New Hampshire, on July 31, police said in court papers.