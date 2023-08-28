SPRINGFIELD — A former Rutland man, who police say is a suspect in two armed robberies at Brattleboro businesses, is now under investigation for attacking a state prison nurse, according to the Vermont Department of Corrections.

Cory Munger, 28, most recently of Brattleboro forcibly grabbed the nurse and wrapped his arm around her throat at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 24, a DOC spokesman said.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0