FAIR HAVEN — Police have executed a search warrant on the home of a missing woman.
Speaking mid-afternoon Friday, Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries said he was awaiting approval of a second search warrant for the Prospect Street property that was the last known residence of 35-year-old Ashley Goodrich.
"It's for additional measures we need to take at the residence," Humphries said.
Humphries said Goodrich, who lived at the residence with her husband, was last seen Oct. 17, 2021.
Vermont State Police and the Department of Homeland Security were participating in the investigation at the property, Humphries said.
No additional information was available as of early Friday evening.