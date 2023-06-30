FAIR HAVEN — Police have executed a search warrant on the home of a missing woman.

Speaking mid-afternoon Friday, Fair Haven Police Chief William Humphries said he was awaiting approval of a second search warrant for the Prospect Street property that was the last known residence of 35-year-old Ashley Goodrich.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0