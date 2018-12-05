FAIR HAVEN — A local man who allegedly threw gasoline onto another person before lighting them on fire in October was apprehended one month later in mid-November, according to police.
On Nov. 15, police responded to a call for investigation on Main Street in Fair Haven, where resident Christopher Murray, 27, allegedly tried to set someone on fire, according to police reports.
The victim suffered second-degree burns on their leg as a result of “horseplay,” and was unable to return to work because of his injuries, police said.
Police said Murray was subsequently arrested on Nov. 19 and cited to appear in Rutland criminal court to answer the charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, police said.
