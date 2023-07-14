The man charged with two felonies in the crash that killed a Rutland City Police officer was freed on bail Friday.

According to court records, AAA Bail Bonds posted the $100,000 bail that Judge Cortland Corsones set for Tate Rheaume. Other conditions of release set at Rheaume’s arraignment Monday include that he reside with his sister in New Hampshire and observe a 24/7 curfew at her home. He is also not allowed to drive, possess any regulated drugs without a prescription, or have any contact with the family of the late Jessica Ebbighausen.

