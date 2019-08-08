BARRE - Police say a former state representative and former Barre City councilor hit a car while driving under the influence Wednesday night.
Police confirmed Thursday Paul Poirier hit a car while attempting to leave Gusto's, a local drinking establishment. He was reportedly driving under the influence and cited by police. The vehicles were reportedly undamaged.
Police did not immediately have more information to give, such as what Poirier's blood-alcohol content was at the time of the crash nor when he would be arraigned on the charge. Poirier said Thursday he knows he has a problem and he needs to address it.
Poirier served for nearly 20 years on the Barre City Council. He also served 11 years in the Legislature as an independent. He came in fourth in November's election, falling behind Tommy Walz and Peter Anthony. John Steinman finish third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.