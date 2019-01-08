A man who police described as transient will have to check in with the Rutland County Police Department every day after police said he was found sleeping under a throw rug in the basement of a Grant Avenue home on Saturday.
Thomas Lee Coleman, 48, pleaded not guilty on Monday in Rutland criminal court to a felony count of unlawful trespass into an occupied home.
In an affidavit, Officer Elizha Patterson, of the Rutland City Police Department, said she and some other officers from the department responded to a trespassing complaint on Saturday around 8 p.m.
A woman at a Grant Avenue home said her upstairs neighbor had gone to the basement to do laundry and found a man in the basement sleeping.
Neither neighbor knew the man. The woman who spoke to police said the basement was unlocked.
Patterson said police entered the basement and “could immediately hear someone snoring.”
After police woke the man and identified him as Coleman, Patterson said, she could notice the odor of alcohol coming from Coleman.
“(Coleman) advised that he didn’t know how he had gotten there but that he knew the owner of the building and had permission to be there,” Patterson wrote in the affidavit.
Patterson said she questioned Coleman a second time and he admitted he didn’t know the name of the building’s owner. He said he needed a place to stay and knew the basement was open because he had lived at the building about two years ago.
“I asked (Coleman) if he knew he was trespassing and he stated, ‘Yes and no … I thought there was a squatter law,’” Patterson wrote.
Coleman gave a breath sample which indicated his blood alcohol level was 0.198 percent. The legal limit for driving in Vermont is 0.08 percent.
During Coleman’s arraignment, Rutland County Deputy State’s Attorney Daron Raleigh asked Judge Thomas Zonay to continue the $2,500 bail set when Coleman was arrested on Saturday.
Raleigh said police believed Coleman had only been in Vermont for about four days.
She said his record indicated he had violated court orders to appear in court in the state of Georgia, where a warrant has been allegedly issued for his arrest.
According to Raleigh, Coleman has been convicted of crimes in New York and Illinois.
Attorney Mary Kay Lanthier, who represented Coleman, said he had told her he had been in Vermont since April and was staying at the Open Door Mission. She said Coleman is trying to find work in Rutland.
Zonay agreed to keep the bail at $2,500 but set it as an unsecured appearance bond rather than requiring Coleman to put down any money.
Coleman will also have to check in with the police on a daily basis while the case is pending.
If convicted of the charge he is facing, Coleman could be sentenced to up to three years in jail.
patrick.mcardle
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.