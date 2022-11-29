Rutland City Hall
Buy Now

Rutland City Hall

 Photo by Brenna Jepson

The Rutland City Police Department may have begun to reverse its staffing crisis, city officials said Monday.

The Public Safety Committee quickly gave preliminary approval to the police and fire budgets Monday, with little discussion and no proposed cuts. At the close of the meeting, Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said that the department was now finding quality recruits in enough quantity that he hoped to return in the near-future to discuss city leadership’s pledge to restore funding to several police positions should the department become able to fill them.

gordon.dritschilo@rutlandherald.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

City Reporter

Gordon has been a reporter for the Rutland Herald for nearly 20 years. A Castleton State College graduate, he's covered beats from the West county to the city, cops and courts and everything in between.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.