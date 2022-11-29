The Rutland City Police Department may have begun to reverse its staffing crisis, city officials said Monday.
The Public Safety Committee quickly gave preliminary approval to the police and fire budgets Monday, with little discussion and no proposed cuts. At the close of the meeting, Police Commission Chairman Sean Sargeant said that the department was now finding quality recruits in enough quantity that he hoped to return in the near-future to discuss city leadership’s pledge to restore funding to several police positions should the department become able to fill them.
“I will welcome that visit, if and when it does happen,” Mayor David Allaire said.
For years, the city budgeted for 40 police officers without ever actually staffing to that level. Attempts to cut vacant positions were the source of perennial budget fights until 2019, when Allaire decided to only budget for 39 officers, promising to fund a 40th from his contingency fund should the department manage to hire one.
That did not happen. Last year, with turnover and recruitment woes leaving roughly a third of the department vacant, the budget was trimmed back to pay for only 32 officers. Chief Brian Kilcullen said at the time he did not think it was realistic to think the department could recruit beyond that level in a year.
Monday, Kilcullen said they had 27 sworn officers and expected to send four more to the academy in February.
The $6.4 million police budget included leasing unmarked cars for detectives — the department previously bought used cars for this purpose — replacing the dashboard cameras in cruisers, and a bit of construction behind the police station.
“We’re lucky we haven’t been dinged on this — we need a shed,” Kilcullen said. “We’ve got a snowblower. We’ve got things we shouldn’t keep outside.”
The fire budget stood at roughly $4.2 million. Chief William Lovett said he asked for less money for vehicle maintenance in the hope that, having replaced several older trucks, they’ll need to spend less on repairs — but noted “it’s kind of a guess.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis questioned why the budget included money for air packs when the city had just agreed to use ARPA money to buy new ones. Lovett said the ARPA funds covered the purchase but they still needed to budget for testing and maintenance.
“We expect to see that number come down because we are driven by the fact that some or our air packs are older than some of our guys,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
