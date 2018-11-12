DANBY — Police say a Bellows Falls woman is expected to make a “full recovery” after accidentally shooting herself in Danby on Sunday.
According to Vermont State Police, Linda Alexander, 46, of Bellows Falls, had been hunting on Sunday.
Afterward, Alexander was moving a hunting rifle from her vehicle to a camper. Police said Alexander grasped the muzzle end of the rifle, and when she began removing it from the back of her truck, a buckle from an article of clothing appeared to become entangled in the trigger guard, coming in contact with the trigger mechanism, police said.
According to police, the rifle discharged and struck Alexander in the abdomen.
The shooting was reported around 12:40 p.m.
Alexander was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center. Police said she is expected to make a full recovery.
Troopers were assisted on scene by the Danby Volunteer Fire Department and the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
The release said there was no court action expected as a result of the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.