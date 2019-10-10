The Vermont State Police have identified a body found in Salisbury on Tuesday as Nicholas Louras, 34, of Rutland.
The cause of death for Louras was gunshot wounds and the manner of death is homicide, according to police. Louras' identity was determined after an autopsy performed by the Chief Medical Examiner's Office on Wednesday.
Louras is the cousin of Christopher G. Louras, 33, who was killed in a gunfight with police near the Amtrak station in Rutland on Tuesday.
The office also determined the cause of death for Christopher G. Louras, who died after exchanging gunfire with Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers to be gunshot wounds, and the manner of death to be homicide.
Police have not commented on whether Christopher Louras is suspected of causing the death of Nicholas Louras.
Police are still investigating the incident and trying to determine a possible motive for Christopher Louras’ actions.
Police described the investigation as “open and active, spanning multiple scenes and involving numerous members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Support Services Division, along with the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.”
No other individuals were injured during these incidents, and police do not believe there is any ongoing danger to the public.
Christopher G. Louras is the son of Rutland's former mayor.
Four police officers, three from the Rutland City Police Department and one from the Rutland Town Police Department, have been identified as the officers who fired their service weapons during the incident.
Because the incident involves an officer-involved shooting, it is being investigated by the Vermont State Police.
Once complete, the information gathered by state police will be turned over to the Attorney General’s Office and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of force.
Police ask that anyone with information about these incidents call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 773-9101.
This article will be updated.
(2) comments
Glad they got around to telling us what everybody knew on Tuesday.
"The office also determined the cause of death for Christopher G. Louras, who died after exchanging gunfire with Rutland City and Rutland Town police officers to be gunshot wounds, and the manner of death to be homicide." What!??? How can it be a homicide if he was shooting at police!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.