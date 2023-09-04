Rutland City Police have identified the victim in a shooting on Cherry Street as a New York man with an extensive gang history who, according to published accounts, previously escaped being killed when a plot to murder him was disrupted by a drug trafficking sweep.

Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, was named as the individual killed in the incident Saturday. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

