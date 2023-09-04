Rutland City Police have identified the victim in a shooting on Cherry Street as a New York man with an extensive gang history who, according to published accounts, previously escaped being killed when a plot to murder him was disrupted by a drug trafficking sweep.
Santonieo Miller, 35, of Albany, was named as the individual killed in the incident Saturday. Police say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Police say a second unnamed victim remained in critical condition on Monday afternoon at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said the second victim’s identity was being withheld until police could make contact with his family.
Police say they responded Saturday to a call of an “active physical altercation” at a Cherry Street apartment. They arrived to find the surviving victim outside, they said. Miller was found deceased inside the residence.
Kilcullen said Monday that the investigation was “very active” and that no further information was available. No suspect in the shooting has been named.
Miller’s name appears several times in the crime sections of newspapers in the New York capital region, starting in 2006 when the Troy Record listed him as one of 30 people indicted in the federal sweep of the “Jungle Junkies” gang. In 2012, the Albany-Times Union reported he was arrested on a firearms charge in connection with a murder investigation. Miller was not a suspect in the murder, according to the published reports, but he led police on a chase while driving a car with a passenger who was one of four suspects in the killing.
The following year, The Daily Gazette in Schenectady reported that wiretaps used to arrest 31 people involved in cocaine trafficking picked up conversation in which two men plotted to kill Miller after luring him with the pretense of committing a robbery. The would-be killers were reportedly arrested before putting their plot in motion, the published reports state.
Kilcullen said he was not aware of Miller having any encounters with local police. Kilcullen said Rutland’s drug trade has long been linked to New York gangs, and he recalled a 2009 drug investigation when he was still in Schenectady that involved targets in the Rutland area.
“The targets we had in Rutland at the time were local individuals who were housing out-of-state dealers or moving their product,” he said. “That dynamic is not one I think has changed.”
The Rutland City Police Department continues to struggle with a staffing shortage, but Kilcullen said there have been many helping hands offered to the investigation.
“The nature of this incident kind of piques the interest of all law enforcement in this area,” he said. “We’re fortunate to have the assistance of the Rutland County Sheriff’s Department, (Vermont State Police) and Killington (Police).”